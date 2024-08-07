Disney: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $23.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.