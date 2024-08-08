Diodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported profit of $8 million in its…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported profit of $8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $319.8 million in the period.

