Dine Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.5 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $206.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.9 million.

