Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dillard's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dillard’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $74.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $4.59.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.91 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up