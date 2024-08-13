Live Radio
Digimarc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2024, 4:19 PM

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DMRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

