Digi International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $106 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

