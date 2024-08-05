Diamondback: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $837…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $837 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.46 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

