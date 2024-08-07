DHI Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $943,000 in its…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $943,000 in its second quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.1 million.

