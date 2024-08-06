Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $844 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $844 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

