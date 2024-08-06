Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.2…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.42 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.