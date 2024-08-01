Del Monte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Thursday reported net…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Thursday reported net income of $53.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.06 per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.