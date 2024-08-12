Dawson Geophysical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

