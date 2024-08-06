DaVita HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $222.7 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $222.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.25 to $10.05 per share.

