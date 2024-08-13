CytoSorbents: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO

