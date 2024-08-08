CytomX Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.8 million.

