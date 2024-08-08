Cytokinetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $143.3 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $249,000 in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYTK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.