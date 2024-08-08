CyberArk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $224.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $236 million for the fiscal third quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $932 million to $942 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.