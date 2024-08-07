CVS Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.77…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $91.23 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.56 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.65 per share.

