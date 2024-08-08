Cutera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.7 million in…

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.23. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.5 million.

Cutera expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $145 million.

