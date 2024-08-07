Curtiss-Wright: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $99.5 million. On…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $99.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $784.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.2 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.01 billion.

