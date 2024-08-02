Cumulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 68 cents per share.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $204.8 million in the period.

