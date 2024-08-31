Cubs add RHP Shawn Armstrong to their active roster after claiming him off waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added right-hander Shawn Armstrong to their active roster on Saturday, one day after they…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added right-hander Shawn Armstrong to their active roster on Saturday, one day after they claimed him off waivers from St. Louis.

Armstrong is 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 49 games for the Rays and Cardinals this season, including seven starts. He has pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball over his last seven appearances.

The Cubs also optioned right-hander Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa before their game at Washington. Catcher Tomás Nido was released. Nido hit .128 in 17 games this season with Chicago.

Armstrong, who turns 34 on Sept. 11, was selected by Cleveland in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2015.

Armstrong is 11-7 with a 4.13 ERA in 291 big league games, also playing for Cleveland, Seattle, Baltimore and Miami. He was traded from the Rays to the Cardinals for outfielder Dylan Carlson on July 30.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.