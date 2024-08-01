CubeSmart: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — CubeSmart (CUBE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — CubeSmart (CUBE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $146 million, or 64 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 64 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $94 million, or 41 cents per share.

The self-storage company, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $266.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CubeSmart expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.61 to $2.67 per share.

