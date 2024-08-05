CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $963 million. On…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $963 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

