CSG Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.8…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $290.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $266.1 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.5 million.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.