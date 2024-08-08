CS Disco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $36 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $35.3 million to $37.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $143 million to $147 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.