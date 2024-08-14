Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $322,000 in…

Listen now to WTOP News

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $322,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.