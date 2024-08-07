CrossAmerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.8 million.…

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.21, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

