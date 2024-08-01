Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $228.9 million. On…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $228.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $3.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.45 to $12.90 per share.

