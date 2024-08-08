CRH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 billion in its second quarter. The…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 billion in its second quarter.

The Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $9.65 billion in the period.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.60 per share.

