CRH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:08 AM

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 billion in its second quarter.

The Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $9.65 billion in the period.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

