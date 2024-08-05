Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Crescent Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Crescent Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2024, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $653.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRGY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up