Crescent Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $653.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $619 million.

