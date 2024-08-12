Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $20.4…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $20.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $49 million in the period.

Crescent Capital BDC shares have risen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.98, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCAP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.