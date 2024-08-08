Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Creative Media & Community…

Creative Media & Community Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 8:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $2.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $9.7 million, or 43 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up