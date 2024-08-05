Crawford & Company B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported second-quarter net…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $326.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $314.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.3 million.

