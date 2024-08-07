Crane NXT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $41.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $370.6 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share.

