CRA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 8:11 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.9 million.

