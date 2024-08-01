CRA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI

