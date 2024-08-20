Coty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $96.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $96.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.4 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 57 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COTY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.