Cosan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Wednesday reported a loss…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The bioethanol company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSAN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.