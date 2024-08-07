Corpay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $251.6 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $251.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $4.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $975.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $971.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Corpay expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.90 to $5.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.85 to $19.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion.

