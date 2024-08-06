Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10…

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million in its second quarter.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.16 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.