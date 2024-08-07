Copa Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $120.3…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $120.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City-based company said it had net income of $2.88.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $819.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $841 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPA

