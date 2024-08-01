Cooper-Standard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.2 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.2 million in its second quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $4.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $708.4 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.