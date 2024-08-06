Live Radio
Container Store: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:21 PM

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period.

_____

