Construction Partners: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 7:14 AM

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $30.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $517.8 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion.

