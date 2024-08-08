Consol Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58.1…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58.1 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $501.1 million in the period.

Consol Energy shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

