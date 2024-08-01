ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.33 billion. The Houston-based company said…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.33 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $14.14 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.07 billion.

