Conduent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported profit of $216 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $828 million in the period.

