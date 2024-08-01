Con Ed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $202 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $202 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

