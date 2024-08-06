Live Radio
ComScore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:33 PM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.19.

The online research firm posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

