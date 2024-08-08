CommScope: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported earnings of $44.4 million in…

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported earnings of $44.4 million in its second quarter.

The Claremont, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COMM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.